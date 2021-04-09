Szpilka-Rozanski por el cinturón puente Internacional del WBC Cuando el Polaco Artur Szpilka se enfrente con su compatriota Lukasz Rozanski en la cartelera KnockOut Boxing Night del 22 de mayo en Rzeszow, Polonia, El título internacional de peso puente del CMB estará en juego. Szpilka subirá al ring por primera vez en más de un año, mientras que Różański tuvo su última pelea en septiembre de 2020. Se suponía que la pelea Szpilka-Różański tendría lugar el 8 de mayo, pero ahora es el 22 de mayo. Jerwin Ancajas esta luchando por el reconocimiento mundial Conferencia de prensa final de Smith-Vlasov en Oklahoma

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

