No se llegó a un acuerdo, por lo que el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (WBC) ha confirmado que la ceremonia de subasta para el combate obligatorio por el campeonato superligero entre el campeón Josh Taylor y el retador obligatorio José Zepeda se llevará a cabo este viernes 1 de julio.
