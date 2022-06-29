Subasta Taylor-Zepeda por título WBC será el viernes 1 de Julio No se llegó a un acuerdo, por lo que el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (WBC) ha confirmado que la ceremonia de subasta para el combate obligatorio por el campeonato superligero entre el campeón Josh Taylor y el retador obligatorio José Zepeda se llevará a cabo este viernes 1 de julio. Mikey García habla de posible retiro a los 34 años AMB ordena negociaciones Gutiérrez-García Like this: Like Loading...

