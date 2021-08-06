“As Senator Pacquiao correctly said after this lawsuit was filed in June, he has an absolute right to participate in the August 21 bout with Errol Spence. Today the Court agreed and resoundingly rejected Paradigm’s injunction publicity stunt in a strong and detailed decision. Senator Pacquiao looks forward to his bout with Mr. Spence on August 21.”
Dale Kinsella
Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP
I am very happy for Pacman. His undercard is dog shit, but I am happy he gets a chance at the big fight.
Not many thought Pacquiao would beat Thurman but he schooled quite easily. Now he’s fighting Spence who is a very good fighter who clearly ducked Crawford, but rather make a bigger payday against an aging Manny Pacquiao who WILL beat Spence in a few weeks…There I said it. I said it…