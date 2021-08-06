Unbeaten featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) claimed the WBA interim featherweight title with a twelve round unanimous decision over former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KOs) on Friday at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Conlan dropped Doheny with a body shot in round five. Scores were 119-108, 116-111, 116-111.
Conlan, Boychik, stop fucking around with these fugazis and fight a real fighter for once. I am not impressed.
If Andy Cruz is allowed to leave Cuba, he will fuck you up.
Speaketh … Mort.