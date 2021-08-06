Conlan defeats Doheny for WBA interim featherweight Unbeaten featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) claimed the WBA interim featherweight title with a twelve round unanimous decision over former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KOs) on Friday at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Conlan dropped Doheny with a body shot in round five. Scores were 119-108, 116-111, 116-111. Statement from Pacquiao's lawyer

