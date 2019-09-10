Star Boxing anuncia sus peleas del 20 de septiembre en Nueva York Star Boxing ha anunciado las peleas destacadas por su cartelera del 20 de septiembre en The Paramount Theatre en Huntington, Nueva York. El peso super mosca “Bombita” Almonte (12-0, 9 KOs) defenderá su título de WBC FECARBOX contra Ernesto Garza III (10-3, 6 KOs). Encabezando la cartelera de la serie “Rockin ‘Fights” estará el invicto el súper welter local Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (10-0, 7 KOs) en su primer evento principal contra Dennis “The Pawnee Express” Knifechief (12-10-1, 7 KOs). Actualidad: Canelo-Kovalev

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

