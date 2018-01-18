Spence-Peterson/Easter-Fortuna final presser

Undefeated welterweight world champion IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and two-division former champ Lamont Peterson faced off Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring Saturday, January 20 in the main event live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The telecast begins with unbeaten IBF lightweight world champion Robert Easter and former world champion Javier Fortuna, who met face to face for the first time on Thursday.

Errol Spence Jr: There might not be a lot of talking and bad blood between us, but you know that the two of us always give a great fight for the fans. I had to wait for my title defense and then I had a lot of guys not answer the call for this fight. I have a belt and I still have to call these other guys out. Lamont Peterson answered the call like a real fighter. In a perfect world, I’d be unifying with Keith Thurman this year. I’m going to fight three times this year though. You don’t get time back. I’m ready to strike now!

Lamont Peterson: If you left it to me I’d fight every month. That’s how much I love the sport. I know a victory would help me get in the ring even more often. Sometimes if you lose at the top level, other top guys don’t want to take a chance against you. I can fix all of that this weekend!.

Robert Easter: I have no concerns fighting a southpaw. I made my last fight hard, but this time I’m going to use my reach, my feet and my speed to dominate. I’m looking for a great performance. This is going to be the best Robert Easter the fans have ever seen. We prepared to dominate this fight…I won’t leave without my strap.

Javier Fortuna: I have no excuses on January 20. I hope he doesn’t either. I will be taking that title to the Dominican Republic for my fans. I’ve been dreaming about it and I will take it. I have the style and the skills to beat Robert Easter. I know how to make sure his height does not affect me at all. Everyone will see it on fight night. I’ve prepared myself very well. I have a plan to win every round. If he’s able to stand there, I’m going to break him down round by round.