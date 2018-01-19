New Monday night fight series in Nashville

Boxing will return to Nashville, Tennessee for a monthly series of Monday night fights. The first event will be February 19th. The site location of the series will be the Plaza Mariachi. The first event will feature unbeaten heavyweight Jermarcus Polain, local featherweight favorite Ndria Spearman, and 6 other fights.

Local promoter Ramon Arellano of Arellano Boxing and the plaza owner Mark Janbakhsh recently reached an agreement to immediately begin the series.

The two have been friends for many years and have long wanted to do something together in boxing. The idea of the series is to provide an opportunity for young prospects to be properly moved into eventual contenders and or world champions. Future events will feature fighters signed with other major promoters with a serious possibility of televised fights during the series.

Arellano and Janbakhsh both shared their excitement in reference to the new series.

“I cannot wait for February 19th to get here. This is exactly the kind of boxing events I have been trying to bring to Nashville for many years. I am very thankful to Mark for this opportunity and I am confident this will put boxing on the map in Nashville,” said Arellano.

“I am very excited to bring boxing back to Nashville as I have been a long time fan of the sport. This venture with Ramon in boxing is something I am looking forward to,” said Janbakhsh.

The location of the event will be the Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. The show is presented by Ramon Arellano Arellano Boxing in association with Plaza Mariachi. For Ticket information contact 615 373 9292