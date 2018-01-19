Rivera unveils Feb 10 Worcester card

Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) hosted a press conference last night in Worcester, Massachusetts at Beatniks to formally announce its February 10th “New England’s Future 5” at The Palladium in Worcester.

Undefeated Hartford (CT) light heavyweight Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) will headline the fifth installment of the “New England’s Future” series, against Kevin “The New England Bully” Cobbs (10-2, 4 KOs), fighting out of South Boston (MA), for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) New England title in the eight-round main event.

Worcester’s two-time national amateur champion Bobby “BH3” Harris, III (2-0) meets Brazilian super middleweight Saul Almeida (0-8-1) in the four-round co-featured event, while Hartford super middleweight Jose “Rated R” Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) meets Troy “Omar KO Artist” Artis (4-7-1 (3 KOs), of Danbury (CT) in a six-round match.

“New England’s Future 5” charity choice: Luis Rosa, Jr. Scholarship Fund

For each RPR event, promoter Jose Antonio Rivera selects a charity to donate a portion of the proceeds to, and for “New England’s Future 5” he has announced that it will be the Luis Rosa, Jr. Scholarship Fund. “We believe it’s important to give back to the community and for this show we have selected the Luis Rosa, Jr. Scholarship fund. Luis died last weekend in a tragic car accident at the age of 26. He was a great fighter and an even better person who will be terribly missed. Our company will also push the news about the Luis Rosa, Jr. Scholarship Fund when it’s finalized through our social media.”

Fighting on the undercard, all in four-round bouts, are Danbury junior welterweight Omar Bordoy, Jr. (2-0) vs. Puerto Rican foe Alexander “El Bravo” Picot (2-4-1), Southbridge (MA) junior welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (3-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Nick Peralta, of Lawrence, undefeated Springfield (MA) light heavyweight Ray “Bazooka” Graceski (5-0, 3 KOs). vs. Hartford’s pro-debuting Pawel Bansiak, Springfield welterweight Derrick “Bad Boy” Whitley (2-0) vs. Roger Blankenship (1-2), undefeated Puerto Rican super middleweight Jelame Garcia (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Brazilian Rodrigo Almeida 1-7), Bridgeport’s (CT) pro-debuting welterweight Joseph Goss vs. Seth Basler (0-3), and Hartford junior lightweight vs. Bridgeport’s Carlos Marraro, III (0-1).

Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box office.