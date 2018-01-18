Nietes-Reveco is official

Surprise, surprise. As we mentioned yesterday, it was officially announced today that IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KOs) will defend his belt against Juan Carlos Reveco (39-3, 19 KOs) on the February 24 HBO-televised Superfly 2 card in Los Angeles.

The event is headlined by WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs). The other announced televised bout is former champ Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (36-2-1, 27 KOs) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs).

Also, Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria (38-5, 22 KOs) faces Artem Dalakian (15-0, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBA flyweight world title in a bout that deserves to be on TV, but isn’t.