Ancajas poised for USA invasion

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (26-1-1, 18 KOs) is the Philippines newest star. He will defend his world title against challenger Israel Gonzalez (20-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico on a Top Rank/ESPN big title card at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Promoted by Manny Pacquiao and Top Rank, Pacman told Jerwin “you are bringing great honor and glory to the Philippines.” Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said “Jerwin is all action, a champion with tremendous power.”

Jerwin trains at his Camp Survival on a mountain area three hours from Manila. He runs three hours a day on jungle paths. His chief trainer Joven Jimenez says “Jerwin throws over 2,000 punches a day in a workout.”

So far, Jerwin has fought 23 times in the Philippines, five times in China, one each in Australia and Northern Island. Now he is heading to Corpus Christi for his USA debut.