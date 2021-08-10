Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw from his blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown with eight-division and former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a retinal tear in his left eye.
WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas will step up to replace Spence and will defend his title against Pacquiao, who won that title when he defeated Keith Thurman in his last fight July 2019. Ugas was preparing to make his first title defense against Fabian Maidana in the co-feature of the Spence-Pacquiao card. Being elevated to the main event against boxing legend Pacquiao means Ugas will get a career-defining fight sooner rather than later.
Spence discovered that he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination in Las Vegas.
I HAVE NOOOO WORDS!!!!!!
Gutted! Man, I was looking forward to this fight.
Ugas is certainly a dangerous fight for pacman
Yeah. Ugas can win this.
I honestly believe, Pacquiao vs Ugas will be a much better fight. Ugas is a deceptively good fighter. He was totally robbed in the Porter fight. I’ll go on record, this is a 50/50 fight!
How is it a better fight?
Yeah, Ugas is underrated but he’s not Errol Spence, not even close.
Spence is overrated. I don’t see why everyone thinks he is all that. Can you please name a fight for me that made you believe Spence is an amazing fighter?
He’s a very good fighter and considered top notch at 147. He has accomplished more than Ugas and carries two major belts.
That’s not enough. We all know that. What makes Spence great?
Sounds kind of like Keith Thurman
Finally a man with a brain. Good for you Carter. If Spence is who he is portrayed, the Crawford fight would have been made once or twice by now. Michael Nunn was sought after. But could never evolve in his ‘potential’ after James Toney. The exact for Donald Curry after Lloyd Honeyghan. And Nunn and Curry are extremely higher caliber than Spence. But people do not examine behind what the, by and large ‘rushing to meet deadlines’ media – portrays.
Jay, better in the sense Ugas and Manny are more evenly matched, especially at this point in Manny’s career. I think Spence would have KOed Manny in 3 or 4 rounds. If Ugas does the same thing, or wins a clear cut decision, his skills may be comparable to Spence’s, after all.
How strange, less than two weeks to fight Pacman and Spence gets an eye injury in training, I wonder if the eye injury happened while Spence was watching highlights of Manny’s career wins, won’t pay a penny to watch Manny fight now, what about Crawford, boxing is such a shame these days, it’s pitiful.
Wow, you wanna make up more delusional things?
The doctor that found the torn retina was clear!y in on it. He bet on Spence and knew he was gonna lose.
Wow, boxing is the worst.
Boychik. Don’t be so obtuse.
Spence drove drunk. He did this to himself. Spence is a fucking idiot for driving drunk.
And now, Ugas is going to make Pac his lipstick-wearing, skirt-wearing bitch. Pac should leave boxing to the current day guys, and run for president in his nation. I project he will get knocked out by Ugas and lose a landslide election.
Speaketh … Mort.
Sorry, that won’t happen. You haven’t heard? Ugas has no power.
Crawford is booked
Ugas is going to beat Pac’s ass. Ugas is very underrated. A bronze medalist. He had a tough start to his career. Now he is kicking ass. I am very proud of Ugas.
And after Ugas gets done with him, Pac will be Rodrigo Duterte’s bitch in the general election. Duterte is going to beat Pac by a landslide.
Speaketh … Mort.
I agree Ugas is tough, underrated and on a very good win streak plus on any given day Ugas is 50/50 to beat anyone in the division….. but that’s the problem, hes also 50/50 to lose to anyone in the division. Something about his style is prone to close fights. Aside from Cuban boxing not being appreciated by U.S. Judges and fans.
Ugas last fought almost a year ago and it was another close split decision against Abel Ramos. Ugas aint making anybody his [email protected] let alone Pacquiao.
Fight wasn’t close at all. Ugas completely dominated Ramos and almost suffered one of the worst decisions of all-time. He also handily beat Porter and got robbed. Don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict a questionable Pac-Man decision. I’m actually surprised Manny took this fight. Kudos to him, he’s always been a true warrior and probably needs the money.
Attention, Spence.
Boychik, don’t drink & drive.
Speaketh … Mort.
Figured that I wish Crawford could have jump in I had Pacquiao winning UD anyway because of Spence Car Accident I feel like Spence will never be the same after that but I guess I’ll watch PAC vs Ugas ♂️♂️
Said it before, Spence is damaged goods. Stop buying Ferrari’s and gold and platinum chains, Errol, enjoy the few million you still have left, and get out now before its too late. Ugas is a solid replacement, tough to pick a winner, gotta go with Pacman
Manny can get back what was farcically taken off by the WBA the first place !!
I’m kinda hoping that he doesn’t want it back and refuses to pay those creatures a dime in sanctioning fees.
A few of you think highly of Ugas and yes he is a decent fighter but the truth is no one is going to pay to see Paq vs Ugas. Not live or on PPV. Now if it was Crawford or Porter stepping in that would be a different story. I had tickets to see this live at T-Mobile and has soon has i heard i called for a refund. I talk to the person giving me my refund and he said a lot of calls to refund are coming in. I don’t believe this fight will even happen. Would you buy this on PPV i know i won’t. At Pacquiao age he need s another name fighter to carry the card with him and Ugas is not it.The undercard sucked too.
A torn retina is something not to sneeze at; literally. Technically, it can be repaired by injecting a gas bubble into the eye and allow compression of the gas to push the retinal tissue back into place. This procedure is called a pneumatic retinopexy. Care must be taken prior to surgery by minimizing pressure within the eye by no heavy lifting, keeping the head as flat as possible, and no straining. These interventions are in extreme cases but still noted within the medical protocols.
My question is….this injury was recently discovered ….days before the fight.,. Don’t sound logical….
The fear of “PACQUIAO” got to Spence!!!
Ugas is another GOOD fighter, but not a Great fighter. another titlist who only won the “regular” title but got a free upgrade from the WBA.
he only won 80% of fights, but at least he is a legit contender. I would watch on regular cable or at the theatre. That’s it, not a PPV-even w Pacquiao the great
pac can keep winning the title, have it stolen, then win again till he’s something like a “25X” champ. people always brag about how many “times” you win a belt- but WBA does no favors by stripping the belt. That said you gotta fight regularly
The WBA does NOT understand that the Champion makes the belt, NOT the other way around…
Ugas is the worst kind of fighter for Pac at this point. Good on him if he goes through with this that’s a tough substitute
Bingo. Ugas will be a bad march for Pac but I still think Pac can pull it off.
What’s a boychik
A Jewish term for a young man or Lad. Its meant in an endearing way its not a slight.
So, we won’t have to pay the PPV. Is this bout is gonna be broadcast by FOX without charge?… GREAT!!!
Why sparring so close to the fight?? Not good…
Still a tough fight for Pacman
They could have picked a better opponent. I was so pumped to see Pac school Spence now it ain’t gonna happen. Very disappointing!
Not good !!
Struggle to see this as PPV. Free on fox I’ll watch.. interesting enough, possibly a good fight. The version of Pacman that beat Thurman beats Ugas. But make no mistake, Spence is too much Pac-Man at this stage.
Truth of the matter is Spence got a hold of Pacquiao’s training tapes and got scared like a little 9 year old girl. After he sees Pacquiao destroy Ugas, Spence will never mention the names of Pacquiao and Crawford.
#SpenceThePretender
Why isnt pacman fighting crawford thats the question, he knows he has no hope of beating him that’s then true answer, its a joke , why would anyone pay for this to watch Pacman fight essentially a little know fighter
Disappointed….but this doesn’t past the smell test…..logic just not adding up….for starters…..When did they discover the injury? Recently? For a major fight of this capacity and recently there was a ,”new” discovery of an injury and the fight was scheduled for late August?
Just doesn’t sound logical….Spence did not look the same in his last fight., Logic always prevail though….truth will eventually emerge…right now…logic just not there….paw will destroy Ugas ….don’t be fooled…Ugas not on that level.,.
while no longer a “Superbowl” fight, it is still playoff worthy. * Ugas is an A+ option versus scraping the entire card.