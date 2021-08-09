WBO bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero will look to score a career-best victory and successfully defend his 118-pound title for the second time when he faces two-division champion Guillermo Rigondeaux this Saturday live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
“I know that I can make this an easy fight for myself,” said Casimero. “I want him to have some guts and be the exciting fighter he’s shown recently. It will be better for the fans and it will really prove who is the best. A win over Rigondeaux will solidify me as one of, if not the best, fighter in the bantamweight division. My goal is to take care of business on Saturday night, then go after the scared Nonito Donaire.”
If you can make this an “easy fight” as you claim that would be the smart way to go. I think he’s trying to convince himself.
Yeah you can make this easy by doing what you normally do and Rigo will take your belt with little effort. The only way this is easy for Casimero is if Rigo obliges requests to stand toe to toe and Rigo already declined.
He can’t cut the ring off on a 40-year old habitually inactive fighter? He sounds insecure in his ability to be more than a slugger in the ring. He should have more faith in his all around skills. I assume he will beat either Rigo or Donaire just because of the age gap.
yes, sounds like casimero is already foreshadowing his loss, and the excuse he will use. Simple enticement to change his style for ring action is the last thing to work on rigo. If casimero can’t beat him then that’s at least 3 fighters in the weightclass that are better than him (Rigo, Nonito and Inoue)