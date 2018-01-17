Spence: I’m going to dominate

Welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. hosted a media workout in Brooklyn on Wednesday ahead of his main event showdown against former two-division champion Lamont Peterson this Saturday, January 20 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. “I’m training for the Lamont Peterson that I know. He’s a hard worker, he’s hungry and he has a big heart. People shouldn’t look past this fight because I’m not at all. Peterson is a great fighter who’s seasoned.

“Everyone knows my style. The outcome usually is a stoppage. I won’t be looking for it, but if it presents itself, I’ll be ready to take advantage. I’m going to stick to my game plan. I can’t be worried about anything my opponent does during training camp. I have to focus on what I do best and listen to my coach. My style isn’t going to be affected by Lamont’s training.

“I’m keeping the same mentality that I’ve always had heading into fights. Winning the belt helped get my name out there, but my mentality is still to grind and stay hungry and listen to my coach. Nothing is different, I still change diapers and everything else you’d imagine.

“There are so many guys in the welterweight division, I want to clean them all out. If I keep beating the top guys, I’ll be the last one standing. I’m going to dominate like I’ve been doing.

“I’m not going to wait around for unification fights, I want to fight three times this year and I’ll take on the best opponent who steps into the ring.

“I’ll have to wait until I get into the ring to see how our power compares to each other. I’m the bigger guy but I don’t think we’ll really know until the first round. I’m going to stick to my game plan and adjust on the fly.

“I expect a 12 round fight and that’s what I train for. You have to have a smart coach to make adjustments during the fight and capitalize off your opponent’s mistakes.

“I know he’s going to be difficult. He’s a guy with fast feet who can come forward. He can basically do it all. I’m going to have to solve the puzzle.”