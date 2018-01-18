Lipinets injured, Garcia fight postponed

The Showtime-televised clash between unbeaten IBF junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets and unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia scheduled for February 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed. Lipinets reportedly suffered a hand injury that will push the fight back a few weeks. Rather than move the co-featured rematch between Rances Barthelemy and Kiryl Relikh for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title to the main event slot, organizers decided to postpone the entire show.