Unbeaten IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia will make their grand arrivals and hold a media workout as part of an open to the public event. The festivities take place at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel starting at 5 p.m. local time. The workouts will also feature fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard.
5:00 p.m. – Media/Fan Arrival
5:15 p.m. – Jean Pierre Augustin
5:30 p.m. – McJoe Arroyo
5:45 p.m. – Chris Arreola
6:00 p.m. – J’Leon Love
6:15 p.m. – Luis Nery
6:30 p.m. – David Benavidez
6:45 p.m. – Mikey Garcia
7:15 p.m. – Errol Spence Jr.