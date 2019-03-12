Unbeaten IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia will make their grand arrivals and hold a media workout as part of an open to the public event. The festivities take place at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel starting at 5 p.m. local time. The workouts will also feature fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard.

5:00 p.m. – Media/Fan Arrival

5:15 p.m. – Jean Pierre Augustin

5:30 p.m. – McJoe Arroyo

5:45 p.m. – Chris Arreola

6:00 p.m. – J’Leon Love

6:15 p.m. – Luis Nery

6:30 p.m. – David Benavidez

6:45 p.m. – Mikey Garcia

7:15 p.m. – Errol Spence Jr.