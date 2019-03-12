Boxeo Telemundo Ford 30th anniversary spring series finale features Mexico City welterweights Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (20-3-1, 13 KOs) against Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (18-6-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBC Latino welterweight title. The main event is bought to you by All Star Boxing, INC in association with Producciones Deportivas.

Pintor is the nephew of Hall of Famer and Mexican legend Lupe Pintor. “Trompas” is looking to resurrect his boxing career, he feels the battle on Friday night will decide how much further he will continue in the sport.

His last outing on Telemundo, he dropped a ten round split decision to Patricio Moreno (19-2). “I have taken some time off and have decided to give my career one last shot” he continued “Cruz better be prepared Friday night, I’m fighting for my families legacy”

Diego “Demoledor” Cruz comes from a boxing family himself, his father (Issac Cruz) was a fighter and his brother Issac Cruz Jr (17-1) is still fighting. Cruz, 25, was a Mexican National Tournament Champion(Cinturon De Oro) starting his career 12-0 before having his first test of defeat. “Demoledor” looks to capture his first regional belt on Friday night.

The co-main of the night sees the return of Cesar Soriano (13-2) on Telemundo, in his last outing, he knocked out previously undefeated prospect Martin Escamilla (10-1) in the upset of the night. Soriano Faces Christian Gomez (12-3) over 8 Rounds.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala of All Star Boxing stated, “This main event is guaranteed fireworks. We have two hungry welterweights fighting in their hometown who have no reverse in their style.”

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Demoledor” Cruz will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo