By Miguel Maravilla

Former undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin held a press conference Monday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in Los Angeles where he talked about his new deal with DAZN. Joining Golovkin was his trainer Abel Sanchez and DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. Fightnews.com spoke to Golovkin following the press conference.

“I”m very happy to be given this opportunity to fight on DAZN,” Gennady Golovkin told Fightnews.com®. “DAZN had the best offers and opportunities for my career and for GGG Promotions that’s why I excepted it. I’m happy we have this agreement with DAZN. We will have a good partnership and have the best fights.”

Golovkin signed a three-year partnership and the Big Drama Show will now be fighting on the DAZN platform. The partnership includes 6 fights as Golovkin will be fighting twice this year, returning in June, and possibly fighting in the fall as well as 2 fights in 2020 and 2 fights in 2021.

“I was a free agent and DAZN gave me the best opportunity. I had other offers but DAZN gives me the opportunity to fight the best and promote my fighters. This was an important decision,” Golovkin explained.

“I’m happy to have Gennady for six fights. We are very excited. He is a key element of ours. This signing we needed to make. Our intention is to bring the best fights.” DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper said at Monday’s press conference.

This agreement will also help Golovkin promote his stable of fighters, GGG Promotions to fight under the DAZN platform.

“This partnership also gives me the opportunity to work with fighters and showcase them on DAZN,” Golovkin said. “I gained a lot of experience in the career. Now I want to share the stage with my fighters and DAZN gives us a good platform,”

Not present for the announcement was promoter Tom Loeffler, as there has been speculation in recent weeks about Golovkin and Loeffler parting ways.

“I don’t know where this come from. Tom isn’t here for a good reason. My advice is not to pay to much attention to the yellow press,” Golovkin clarified.

The 37 year old former world champion was offered various deals from other outlets including PBC and Top Rank ESPN. With the DAZN agreement, Golovkin is a step closer to getting a rematch with his rival, Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for a third fight. Golovkin and Alvarez have faced each other a pair of time fighting to a draw back in September of 2017 and last September Canelo edged Golovkin.

“To fight Canelo is a reason but I want the important fights. The idea is to fight the best,” Golovkin said.

“Our attention is to bring fans the best fights. A third fight with Canelo is what people want to see,” John Skipper on a Golovkin Canelo third fight.

Canelo is slated to fight IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in May. Golovkin has faced both Canelo and Jacobs as “GGG” won a decision over Jacobs back in March of 2017. Golovkin gave us his take on the Canelo Jacobs showdown as they will square off in May.

“They are two different fighters and both fights were difficult. Either fighter is a difficult fight,” Golovkin said about Canelo and Jacobs. “I think both are high level fighter and difficult to fight. It’s hard to predict,” Golovkin added.

“Were focused on Canelo Jacobs. Gennady will have his fight in June. Then we will see what happens,” John Skipper said.

Other potential showdowns for Golovkin include a unification with WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, former world champion Billy Joe Saunders, current WBO junior middleweight Jaime Munguia as last year he was mentioned as a potential opponent for Golovkin. GGG did not rule out the possibility of moving up to super middleweight.

“I just want to fight the best fighters out there. Munguia, I would love to fight. A move up to 168, sure why not.

As far as what opponent will be next in line to face Golovkin is still unknown but some names worth mentioning include Maceij Sulecki as he is scheduled to take on Gabriel Rosado this weekend, undefeated WBC number 2 ranked and WBA number 2 ranked Kamil Szeremta of Poland as Golovkin is ranked ahead of him at number 1 in both the WBC and WBA.

“I’m just ready to get back in the ring and fight, anyone,” Golovkin said.

“Until Tom (Loeffler) and I sit together. We will see who fights Gennady,” Abel Sanchez told Fightnews.com

Slated to return in June, Golovkin will begin his preparation soon and begin his training camp with Abel Sanchez up in the high altitude southern California mountains in Big Bear, California.

“I feel great and I’ll be ready go to camp and begin my return,” Golovkin concluded.

“What I see in him then and now. Then he was youth and exuberant. Now he has more stealth in his style. He is very professional when he gets to to camp he is not abusing his body. I could only gauge what happens in the fight but no one has had it over him in a fight,” Abel Sanchez on Golovkin “We will begin camp soon for his next fight,”

