Unbeaten IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. defends his title against undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia in a highly anticipated FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event on March 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The four-fight pay-per-view card will also see unbeaten former super middleweight world champion David Benavidez taking on veteran contender J’Leon Love in a 10-round showdown, undefeated former WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery battling former champion McJoe Arroyo in a 10-round attraction and heavyweight fan-favorite Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola facing unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin for 10-rounds of action.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now.