Garrett Wilson, a seasoned fighter and one of the last of the old-school Philly fighters, goes against another veteran when he boxes Brian Howard in an 8-round cruiserweight bout in the main event Xcite Fight Night 3 at Parx Casino on Friday evening, March 1.

The event will mark the first of four Joe Hand’s Xcite Fight Night boxing events in 2019 at Parx Casino®. The seven-bout fight card figures to attract a huge crowd.

Wilson, who lives in South Philadelphia, has fought the best. Twelve of his 34 previous opponents were undefeated at fight time. The combined record of his opponents stands at 397-78-19 but that did not keep him from being rated among the Top 10 cruiserweights in the world at various times during his almost 11-year career.

Known as the “Ultimate Warrior,” Wilson has competed in five different countries, nine different states and 23 cities as a pro.

“I’m an everyday blue-collar worker,” Wilson said, “with the heart of a warrior and the mindset of a champion. Talk is cheap and I got bills to pay.”

He may be one of the nicest fighters outside of the ring, always with a smile on his face, but he channels that energy differently inside the ring with half of his wins (18-15-1 record) coming by knockout.

Wilson’s biggest wins have come over Omar Sheika, Chuck Mussachio and Andres Taylor. The wins over Sheika and Taylor avenged a loss (Sheika) and a draw (Taylor). Wilson currently holds the Pennsylvania State Cruiserweight Title.

Across town, Brian Howard trains at Fast Lane Boxing Gym in West Philadelphia.

“I’m blessed,” said Howard. “I feel great about my upcoming fight. It’s my first time fighting in Philadelphia and I am thankful for the opportunity to fight such a notable guy; Wilson is a champion”

Howard (13-2, 10 K0s) is a Georgia native but now calls Philadelphia his home. A pro since 2010, Howards two wins came by knockout over a pair of undefeated fighters: Alex Guerrero in Queens, NY, and Shawndell Terell Winters in Elk Grove Village, IL.