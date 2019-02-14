Don King Promotions, representing WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov, won Tuesday’s WBA purse bid, bidding $821,000 to win out over Arsen Goulamirian promoter Univent Production, which offered $621,500. The bidding took place in Panama City and was directed by WBA board member Aurelio Fiengo. The team of Don King Promotions presented three possible dates and sites for the contest: April 15th in Monaco, April 30th in Astana, Kazakhstan, and May 13th in New York. Team Shumenov has 15 calendar days from the date of February 13th to submit the signed contract.