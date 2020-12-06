By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) retained his titles with a twelve round unanimous decision over Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Returning after a brush with death in a high-speed car crash more than a year ago, Spence pretty much controlled the fight, winning by scores of 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.
Spence outlanded Garcia 187-117, each landed 103 power shots, but Spence outjabbed Garcia 84-14.
Errol Spence Jr: “The moment is surreal. Coming back from the accident, I feel like I looked pretty good tonight. All training camp I felt good. I told people I didn’t want a tuneup fight. I proved to everyone that I’m the best 147-pound fighter in the world. Danny Garcia pushed me to the limit, especially in training camp. I’ve watched him fight since he was an amateur. I knew he was a great champion and I had to be 100% ready.”
Danny Garcia: “He was the better man tonight. No excuses. I fought a hard and tough fight. He had a good jab and that was the key to the fight. He was also a bit busier than me…I just have to rebuild and see what we do next.”
Kind of boring fight that started promising, but minute by minute went fading to the point to be monotonous. Good win for Spence though. I dont think Garcia deserves a good mrquee fight any more.
BORING!!! Crawford will destroy Spence!
Spence people Know to stay away from Crawford. That aint happening.
why? Spence fights current top dogs Crawfish fights dog with no teeth
Crawford aint gonna destroy him but for sure give him hell
Crawford will destroy Spence for sure. His handlers know that. With Crawford they both would be taken out.
Lets see if Crawford has enough [email protected] to take on Porter. Porter jus mentioned he wanted that fight. Porter is one tough mofo that keep take one hell of a punch! If Crawford can rip thru Porter the way Spence cldnt, than i wld say ur prob right
how Spence is a current champion who fights top ranked fighters Crawfish fights ONLY past their prime or unranked fighters…….
Big deal. Not a big win. It is off his accident but Thurman, Paqman, and Crawford or even a rematch with Porter would be better. He will probably get better ratings P4P but he shouldn’t even be top 10. Can’t KO any too fighter. Won’t take on the best. Thurman and Crawford or go up to 154. Not impressed. Danny isvavsmalkervguy once again.
Lol. Is a smaller.
You sound like a hater and an idiot; he just won a wide decision over Garcia after 14 months off and a car accident; beat Porter and Crawford doesn’t have a single signature win on his resume. Go back to sleep
Big deal. He’s allegedly a P4P top 5-7 guy and his best fight was a split against Porter. Garcia had a layoff too and is a smaller guy. He couldn’t KO his last 3. 2 of which were smaller, one of which was way smaller. I said it’s good from his accident but this fight was happening before the accident anyways. So he was targeting a guy who got beat by the guy he last beat and Thurman. Big deal. Didn’t even read the post fight but he won’t go for Crawford. His p4p status should go down big time. You can’t argue that legit.
as far as welterweight champins go Spence is the ONLY champion fighting live dogs
How so? Lol. Thurman was the kingpin an lost to Paqman. Porter and Garcia both have losses to Thurman. These guys have been defeated. Crawford, Thurman, Paqman or move up. Crawford moved up and is waiting. Everyone is avoiding him.
lol you make me chuckle…. lets look at the last 5 opponents of Crawfish…Brook washed up shell of his former self and unranked at welterweight by all 4 major organizations Kalivaskas only ranked 5th by the WBO and nobody even knew who he was before Amir Khan lmao ok next but he is another currently unranked welterweight jose benevidez another unranked current fighter at welterweight Jeff Horn add another unranked fighter to his resume *yawn*
Errol Spence last 5 opponents
Danny Garcia currently ranked#2 WBC
Shawn Porter #1WBC & WBO #2 IBF
Mikey Garcia #2 WBA#3WBC & WBO
Carlos Ocampo #11 WBO(super welter)
Lamont petersen now unranked
dont blame me this is just the current facts
Garcia is good enough to lose close fights against top competition. Just not aggressive enough to ever snatch the pot. Good fight. Weve never seen anybody be able to press Garcia the way Spence just did. What an amazing story for Spence!!!
Spence was in total control. Surprised that DG didn’t do more or engage in a dog fight. Anyone know who can beat Spence or make it exciting at best?Crawford Maybe? Pacquiao? Where does Danny go from here?
Garcia’s defense was more than enough to beat spence, but he lacks fire power. He fights like shop worn past prime fighter. He is disappointing and needs a new trainer.
Garcia is flat footed, pedestrian, fights like he is shop worn and lacks fire power. Put Josesito Lopez and you will see if Spence is recovered. Don’t want to see Garcia again.
Spence punched air all night. I think he beats everyone until he goes up in weight.
Garcia will always be the also-ran in the “big” fights. That said, I’m having a hard time believing or accepting that Spence is the best welterweight in the world. I’m not all that sold on Crawford, either. Let’s hope Vergil Ortiz, or some emerging welterweights can steal their thunder soon. I’m bored with these guys!
Boxing is dead. Today welterweight’s i.e. Spence, Crawford and the rest would have been B fighters when Trinidad was the champion. Ike Quartey, Trinidad or Oscar de la Hoya would have iced any of them.
These guys need a bit more drama. Interesting fight. But interesting only goes so far. I’m not convinced Garcia should be fighting at welterweight. Good to see fans on sight.
Well Danny is good but beat that Manny guy I’ll call u a somebody til then u a paper champ
All you boneheads that are screaming that Crawford beats Spence easy are dip shits. Styles make fights. I bet Spence grinds down the over rated Crawford and wins another 12 round decision.
You Crawford groupies are just arm chair warriors that base all of this on Crawford beating a one legged benavidez and a club fighter in Horn and another blowout of the very fragile Brook. Crawford has never beaten a top welterweight. Give me a break. Spence wins the fight if Crawford ever had the guts to fight him but judging by Crawford’s constant bickering that he don’t need Spence says it all.
Garcia really should go back down to 140 or retire
Under normal circumstances, I would have picked Spence. I picked Garcia by SD because there were too many unknowns about Spence’s car crash. When I saw Spence handle a few solid headshots, I informed my lady, “Oh sh*t, Garcia is in trouble tonight.”
Spence snapped off great jabs and provided sustained heat, physical strength and body punching. Spence snatched the spirits out of Garcia. Nice job and an outstanding win for Spence.
As for Garcia, he really needed a better jab and a mean streak to ease the heat brought by Spence. Unfortunately, it is not Garcia’s nature to attack with a mean streak. In addition, Garcia’s spirits and eyes finally realized what it is like to fight a full blown 147 pounder. I am not sure if Garcia’s father could have provided any more corner work because Spence was on fire, even at less than 100 percent. Too bad Garcia was unable to perform an effort similar to the last moments of the 12th round. I am not sure what is next for Garcia other than avoiding Spence for the rest of his boxing career.
What’s next for Spence?: The world prefers BUUUD!! I can’t wait for Spence vs. Bud, but I have a curious craving for a Bud vs. Porter fight first. Let’s see Bud get a true test against Porter before he fights Spence. However, I believe Spence is looking for a cash cow, great fighter named Manny P. ($$$$).
Garcia is a better version of Broner who needs to let his hands go more to win the fights. He has heavy enough hands to make other fighters respect him, but only relying on counter punching or throwing one punch at a time won’t get him anywhere against the elite fighters. I still think he can fight at the top, but he needs to rethink his game plan if he ever wants to be a champion again. He should also fight at 140. He’s just a bit undersized.
With Covid-19 still raging on and getting worse, I’m surprised these fights are still happening. No doubt, training is impacted, so I didn’t expect either fighter to be at their absolute best. Nevertheless, this was a good fight for both fighters to gauge where they are, considering the circumstances.
Garcia is a tough opponent for any fighter. He’s only 32 and may still contend for a title. Spence is lucky to be alive after that gruesome car accident. He hasn’t fought in over a years, so he’s rusty. Good win for him.
…and so it goes.
I’m glad I didn’t spend a dime on this snoozer. This payper view should be a thing of the pass. The only fight I may spend $70 dls. Ut would be Jashua-Fury & Crawford- Spence. Anything else would be a robbery.
If Garcia could make 140, it would be a better weight class for him.