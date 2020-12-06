By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) retained his titles with a twelve round unanimous decision over Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Returning after a brush with death in a high-speed car crash more than a year ago, Spence pretty much controlled the fight, winning by scores of 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.

Spence outlanded Garcia 187-117, each landed 103 power shots, but Spence outjabbed Garcia 84-14.

Errol Spence Jr: “The moment is surreal. Coming back from the accident, I feel like I looked pretty good tonight. All training camp I felt good. I told people I didn’t want a tuneup fight. I proved to everyone that I’m the best 147-pound fighter in the world. Danny Garcia pushed me to the limit, especially in training camp. I’ve watched him fight since he was an amateur. I knew he was a great champion and I had to be 100% ready.”

Danny Garcia: “He was the better man tonight. No excuses. I fought a hard and tough fight. He had a good jab and that was the key to the fight. He was also a bit busier than me…I just have to rebuild and see what we do next.”