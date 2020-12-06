WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr speaks about his win over Danny Garcia on Saturday night in Dallas:

“I’m the taller fighter and he had shorter arms, so the jab made sense to use. Everything was set up off the jab. We were prepared to outpoint him using that jab. I think Lennox Lewis would be proud of me using the jab the way I did.

“I had a great training camp where I was sparring and taking punches. I wasn’t surprised when I had to take a punch in the fight. I had already been taking punches and I’ve always had a great chin anyway.

“I give my performance a B. I think I had a little bit of ring rust.

“But I was in such great shape and took everything seriously in training so that I would not be discouraged by that. I worked my jab and used my angles because that was my best move.

“I’m just thinking about seeing my kids tomorrow and hanging out on my ranch. I’m going to eat some good food and we’ll see what the future holds. It’s been a long year and a half, so I’m going to wind down for a week or two, then get back on it.

“It was a lifelong dream of mine to be a household name in Dallas and I’ve done that. I’m thankful to have that support. I was smiling walking to the ring because it was a long road back. It took a lot of trials and tribulations to get to this point tonight, and it all paid off. I’m here for a reason.

“I proved that I’m back and here to stay. I’m the unified champion of the world for a reason.

“I felt some of his punches, but it wasn’t enough to discourage me from coming forward. He was strong and I give him his kudos. He came to fight and tried to take my titles, but I defended it well at home.

“I’m glad that my hard work and path to get back ended with my titles around my waist again in my hometown in front of my home fans.

“I think I hurt him a bit, but Danny Garcia is very gritty and he’s not going to cower down to anybody. I thought I got him a couple times to the body, but I knew he wasn’t going to back down. He’s a real fighter.”