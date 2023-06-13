At their first in-person meeting since the fight was announced, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford finally came face-to-face at the kickoff press conference for their July 29 PPV clash for the undisputed welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr: “Everybody tune in and come out to the fight, because we’re gonna have a Craw-fish boil. And there’s gonna be enough for everybody. I promise you that…Terence hasn’t fought anybody. Even Shawn Porter said he didn’t train like he should against you. Kell Brook was already broken. I broke Kell Brook’s other eye, that’s how he got broke…this is gonna be a one-sided ass whooping. It’s gonna take a few rounds, because he’s a tough dude. But everyone gets broke and we’re gonna break him down.”

Terence Crawford: “He calls himself the big fish. What happens when you take the fish out the water? You suffocate him…I’m gonna gut him and feed him to everyone that eats fish in here. If he’s a big fish, we’re gonna have enough for everyone, with potatoes on the side. We don’t smoke over here, we go hunting for fish fillet…people after this fight are gonna say that Bud Crawford is special. I can assure you that. He’ll give me my respect after the fight after I whoop that ass.”