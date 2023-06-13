The annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in its 61st edition, will take place from November 12 to 17, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Tashkent, which means “City of Stone”, is a city located in the eastern part of the country, very close to the borders with Kazakhstan, Kitghistan and Tajikistan. More details will follow.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.