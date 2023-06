Weights from Plant City, Florida Franklin Gonzalez 124.8 vs. Saul Sanchez 122.2

Oscar Alvarez Jr. 131.6 vs. Jonhatan Cardoso 133

Dominic Valle 129.6 vs. Carlos Rosario 130

Tristan Gallichand 140 vs. Christopher Wingate 140 Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, FL

Promoter: ProBox TV

TV: ProBox TV WBC Convention set for Uzbekistan

