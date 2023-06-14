2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) will take on 2012 Canadian Olympian Simon “The Grizzly” Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight battle on Saturday, August 19 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Vianello-Kean will serve as the co-feature to the light heavyweight showdown between WBC/WBO/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBC #1 contender Callum “Mundo” Smith.

Beterbiev-Smith and Vianello-Kean will be broadcast live on ESPN. The card will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.