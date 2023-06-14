2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) will take on 2012 Canadian Olympian Simon “The Grizzly” Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight battle on Saturday, August 19 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Vianello-Kean will serve as the co-feature to the light heavyweight showdown between WBC/WBO/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBC #1 contender Callum “Mundo” Smith.
Beterbiev-Smith and Vianello-Kean will be broadcast live on ESPN. The card will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.
Simon Kean is desperately in need of a step-up fight with the career he’s had and at his age and this certainly qualifies and it’ll probably be a pretty good fight to watch, actually.
Nice to see Quebec getting a card like this. If I had not already taking a vacation this year…I might go but I think I will watch on TV if they do not block it on me.
At first glance the main event look like a slaughter and it probably will be. However that judgment is coming from the fact that Canelo put a good 12 round beating on Smith so logic states if Canelo did that..what in the heck will Beterbiev do? Again probably the right argument…but there is one argument that gives Smith a chance. Smith is a puncher and while Canelo has shown a chin of granite, Beterbiev can be dropped. Smith might have a chance if he hurts Beterbiev early. The longer it goes though…the more that long torso of Smith is going to hurt.
i agree, i think in the canelo fight smith had trouble with canelo’s speed and i remember his camp said cutting weight hard and give him credit he took canelo’s punches. beterbiev has proved again and again that he is strong and a massive puncher but he’s had to climb off the floor, and also he’s got some miles on that body and can be hit, i think if smith can survive those hard moments and can dig in those lefthooks to the body things could get interesting, and if beterbiev wins he will surely lose to his fellow country- man