By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Boxing Beat

Last weekend witnessed hot action in Osaka, Japan. In an all-southpaw competition Tyson Koki (16-5-3, 13 KOs), 168, acquired the vacant Japanese super-middleweight belt by a unanimous decision (97-93 twice, 98-92) over 45-year-old veteran Yuki Nonaka (35-12-3, 10 KOs), 168, over ten on Saturday. It was a rather close affair, but the younger Koki, fifteen years his junior at 30, connected a solid shot at a time—more effectively than the more experienced campaigner. In the main event of the show, Japanese heavyweight champ Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (6-0, 5 KOs), 280, failed to finish Venezuelan Luis Marin (10-5, 7 KOs), 267, but won a unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 twice) over eight.

In the night show at the same arena on the same day, WBO Asia Pacific 130-pound champ Masanori Rikiishi (14-1, 9 KOs), 134, finished Panamanian Ricardo Nunez (23-6, 21 KOs), 134, with a wicked body shot for the count at 2:16 of the third round in a scheduled ten.

Promoter: KWORLD3 Promotions (for both shows).

On Sunday, in Kyoto, 40-year-old former world titlist Katsunari Takayama (33-9, 12 KOs), 107.25, returned to action and emerged victorious by a unanimous nod (77-74 twice, 76-75) over Filipino Joel Lino (12-5-1, 5 KOs), 107.5, over eight heats. The ex-champ took a count in the closing seconds of the sixth, but displayed his superior speed and volume of punches down the stretch.

Promoter: Future Promotions.