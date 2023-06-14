June 14, 2023
Boxing News

JAPAN UPDATE

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Boxing Beat

Last weekend witnessed hot action in Osaka, Japan. In an all-southpaw competition Tyson Koki (16-5-3, 13 KOs), 168, acquired the vacant Japanese super-middleweight belt by a unanimous decision (97-93 twice, 98-92) over 45-year-old veteran Yuki Nonaka (35-12-3, 10 KOs), 168, over ten on Saturday. It was a rather close affair, but the younger Koki, fifteen years his junior at 30, connected a solid shot at a time—more effectively than the more experienced campaigner. In the main event of the show, Japanese heavyweight champ Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (6-0, 5 KOs), 280, failed to finish Venezuelan Luis Marin (10-5, 7 KOs), 267, but won a unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 twice) over eight.

Tajima
Tajima defeated Venezuelan Marin

In the night show at the same arena on the same day, WBO Asia Pacific 130-pound champ Masanori Rikiishi (14-1, 9 KOs), 134, finished Panamanian Ricardo Nunez (23-6, 21 KOs), 134, with a wicked body shot for the count at 2:16 of the third round in a scheduled ten.

Promoter: KWORLD3 Promotions (for both shows).

Rikiishi
Rikiishi sinks Nunez for the count

On Sunday, in Kyoto, 40-year-old former world titlist Katsunari Takayama (33-9, 12 KOs), 107.25, returned to action and emerged victorious by a unanimous nod (77-74 twice, 76-75) over Filipino Joel Lino (12-5-1, 5 KOs), 107.5, over eight heats. The ex-champ took a count in the closing seconds of the sixth, but displayed his superior speed and volume of punches down the stretch.

Promoter: Future Promotions.

Hiruta keeps WBO female 115lb belt
Beterbiev-Smith co-feature set

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>