June 14, 2023
Boxing Results

Hiruta keeps WBO female 115lb belt

Hiruta02 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBO female junior bantam champ Mizuki Hiruta (5-0, 1 KO), 114.5, scored the fastest victory in world title bouts here as she decked a very quick TKO win over Casey Morton (11-4-3, 3 KOs), 114.5, at 1:03 of the opening session to retain her WBO belt in her initial defense on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Hiruta had Morton down no less than four times in 63 seconds to stun the crowd. Probably Casey was too nervous and stiff to move smoothly, absorbing much punishment from Mizuki’s opening attack.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

Takayama halts Kawaura, wins vacant Japanese 115lb belt
  • Hiruta might be special. Morton certainly isn’t great and she’s up there, but she’s fought for titles before, fought all over the world and this has never happened to her.

