By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Unbeaten WBO female junior bantam champ Mizuki Hiruta (5-0, 1 KO), 114.5, scored the fastest victory in world title bouts here as she decked a very quick TKO win over Casey Morton (11-4-3, 3 KOs), 114.5, at 1:03 of the opening session to retain her WBO belt in her initial defense on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Hiruta had Morton down no less than four times in 63 seconds to stun the crowd. Probably Casey was too nervous and stiff to move smoothly, absorbing much punishment from Mizuki’s opening attack.
Promoter: Misako Promotions.
Would LOVE to see her do this to Marlen Esparza!!!!
Hiruta might be special. Morton certainly isn’t great and she’s up there, but she’s fought for titles before, fought all over the world and this has never happened to her.