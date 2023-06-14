By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten southpaw prospect JBC#2 Suzumi Takayama (6-0, 5 KOs), 114.75, impressively seized the vacant Japanese national super-flyweight belt as he battered JBC#1 Ryusei Kawabata (9-2, 6 KOs), 114.75, from pillar to post to prompt the referee’s well-timed intervention at 1:05 of the fourth session in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The newly crowned Takayama is the nephew of former world challenger Yuji Watanabe who had unsuccessful title shots against Genaro Hernandez in 1992 and Wilfredo Vazquez in 1997. Like his uncle Suzume can punch, and looks promising.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

