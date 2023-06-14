Top Rank has announced the full lineup for the July 28 ESPN+ card headlined by WBC and WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) against Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, unbeaten Andres “Savage” Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) will take on Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs). In other action, junior lightweight contender Abraham “El Super” Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) will face former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Olympian Rohan “El Rayo” Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) steps up against Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight fight. 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) faces Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight fight, former amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) will see action in a six-round lightweight tilt, and Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) returns in a six-round junior featherweight battle.