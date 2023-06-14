2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke and former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach put on open workouts in central London on Wednesday, Wach powering punches into his padholder’s mitts while Clarke shadow-boxed in the sweltering heat. They collide at York Hall this Friday on Sky Sports in the UK.

Frazer Clarke: “If it goes the distance, it goes the distance. I take this round by round. I’m confident in my ability and I know what I came to do. I want to let people know that I’m here and I mean business. I want titles.”

Mariusz Wach: “I know it’s going to be a tough task but I’m here to win. I know I’m going to get hit with a few solid shots. But I’m not going to back down. I’m here to put on a hell of a show. I want this fight to be remembered.”