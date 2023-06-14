June 14, 2023
Boxing News

Clarke, Wach open workout quotes

Pressconflondon Clarkevwach 33
Photo: BOXXER / Lawrence Lustig

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke and former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach put on open workouts in central London on Wednesday, Wach powering punches into his padholder’s mitts while Clarke shadow-boxed in the sweltering heat. They collide at York Hall this Friday on Sky Sports in the UK.

Frazer Clarke: “If it goes the distance, it goes the distance. I take this round by round. I’m confident in my ability and I know what I came to do. I want to let people know that I’m here and I mean business. I want titles.”

Mariusz Wach: “I know it’s going to be a tough task but I’m here to win. I know I’m going to get hit with a few solid shots. But I’m not going to back down. I’m here to put on a hell of a show. I want this fight to be remembered.”

Prograis a heavy favorite to retain title
Estrada-Yudica undercard lineup

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Not a bad step up fight for Clarke, Wach has been around for ages. Hopefully he can still put up a bit of a challenge, at least for a few rounds

    Reply
    • >