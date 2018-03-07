Sparrow honored with two Briscoe Awards

Rising Philadelphia boxing star, Avery Sparrow, really made a career breakthrough in 2017. The junior lightweight won four bouts during the year, including two main events, and two national TV appearances. He started 2017 as a promising young local, but by the end of the year, Sparrow had broken into the world rankings.

On March 25, 2018, Sparrow will be honored with two Briscoe Awards for his accomplishments. First, he led the fan voting in the “Prospect of the Year” category, and also won the “Breakout Fighter of 2017” unopposed. Sparrow will receive his two awards at the 11th Annual Briscoe Awards ceremony, a party for the boxing community, at the VBA Clubhouse in Philadelphia.

“Sparrow really made a name for himself in 2017,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “Big expectations have surrounded Sparrow since the beginning of his career, but last year he really showed everyone what big potential he has.”

A number of other fighters like Jaron Ennis, Tyrone Brunson, Dylan Price, Marcel Rivers, Kermit Cintron, and Jerome Conquest, will also be honored in various categories for their 2017 accomplishments.

Advance tickets for the March 25, 2018 Briscoe Awards cost $20 and are currently available for sale at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The $20 admission includes food, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and a souvenir program and ticket. The Briscoe Awards will be held at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia.