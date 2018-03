Chicago’s newest promoter, Andrew Sobko, CEO of Natex Boxing Promotions, will return to the Midwest Conference Center in Northlake, Illinois, on April 14 for his next installment of “The Chicago Rumble.” The main event will feature 2016 Olympian Dmytro Mytrofanov (2-0, 1 KO) against Vladimir “24K” Hernandez (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight showdown. In the six-round light heavyweight co-main event, Rustam Tulaganov (1-0) will face capable Martez McGregor (5-1, 4 KOs).