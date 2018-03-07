Holyfield announces live streaming deal

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has announced a partnership with CBS Sports Digital to stream professional boxing events live on the OTT service SportsLive for free. The first event to be streamed, ‘Real Deal Showcase Series II’, will emanate from the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday. “This is another key initiative for our company to branch out so that our world-class fighters will be watched online, anywhere in the world, free of charge,” said Sal Musumeci, CEO of The Real Deal Boxing. “This will be a first-class production and I’m very excited to hear the response from fans and media worldwide.”