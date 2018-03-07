Fury: I will give Wilder a boxing lesson

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is confident that he has what it takes to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. “He’s made for me,” Fury told Sky Sports. “Whatever happens in his career, whether he gets knocked out in his next fight, I want to fight him, because we’ve got unfinished business. When I get in the ring, I’ll really give him a good hiding. He’s a good puncher and he has got a puncher’s chance all the way through until the end of the fight. But I believe I’ve got the best boxing skills in the division, and I’ll give him a boxing lesson, and then I’ll stop him, all 15 stone of him.”