Juarez-Parras heats up

Saul “Baby” Juarez (23-7-1, 12 KOs) and Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras went face to face for the first time leading up to their jr flyweight clash this Friday from Blackberry Auditorio in Mexico City. The two met in the traditional “Martes de Cafe” hosted by the World Boxing Council were the fighters and media gather to talk about upcoming title bouts. On Hand were CEO of Producciones Deportivas Ricardo Maldonado Jr, WBC representative Victor Cota, WBC Silver Champion Gilberto Parras, and former world title contender Saul Juarez.



Saul “Baby” Juarez: “We are ready to demonstrate that Baby Juarez is not yet finished despite past performances. On Friday night Parras will not use me as a stepping stone and everyone watching will see a rejuvenated Baby Juarez.”

Gilberto “Yaqui” Parras: “I am very happy to finally receive my WBC silver title. I don’t plan on holding it very long as my ultimate goal is to become world champion in the near future.”