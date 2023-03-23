March 22, 2023
Boxing Results

Soumaoro smashes Vazquez

Lightweight Mohamed “El Bufalo Negro” Soumaoro (13-1, 6 KOs) pummeled previously undefeated Angel “El Chocolatito” Vazquez (12-1, 6 KOs) for eight brutal and one-sided rounds on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. After prolonged punishment, Vazquez’ corner finally stopped the fight. Time was 2:50.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Axl Melendez (6-0, 4 KOs) took a six round majority decision over Demontaze Duncan (8-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

Unbeaten jr welterweight Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO against Zach Hill (3-4, 2 KOs). A body shot put Hill down for the count. Time was 2:32.

  • That main event was absolutely brutal. If Vazquez ever fights again, I hope he finds a new trainer and cornermen. I do not know what the hell they were doing. Literally could have stopped the fight 3-4 rounds before they did. You too, ref.

