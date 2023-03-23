By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like WBO interim 154-pound champion Tim Tszyu should get his unified world championship opportunity against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in July or August.

Charlo gave an update on his hand injury to Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “The hand is going. I’m just doing everything I can with rehab,” Charlo said. “I have not punched yet. When you break two bones in one hand, it takes a lot. The hand is real delicate, but these are my moneymakers. It’s gonna be stronger than what it was before.

“I’m doing a lot of exercises and work to make sure I’m stable. I don’t want to get in there and shatter a hand during a fight or place myself in a position where I have an issue and be out even longer.

“I was in a cast for about six, seven weeks. I remember going back and they put me back in the cast and then finally I was able to get out of the cast and start doing rehab, put the weight back on, flexibility, but I’m working and I’ll be back. I’ll be back. I got some time but I’ll be back…the end of the summer or something. The middle of this year. It could be August, it could be July, it could be whenever.”