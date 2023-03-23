Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “The Mexican Monster” Benavídez and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant officially kicked off fight week events Wednesday with open media workouts before they meet in the Showtime PPV main event this Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.:

David Benavidez: “I have tremendous power. Everybody I hit gets hurt. I end up breaking them down little by little. This is the most focused I’ve ever been for a fight. I know Caleb Plant is going to be a hard fighter moving around a lot. But whatever he brings to the table, I’m going to be ready for it. I’m looking for that knockout and I’m going to get it.”

Caleb Plant: “I’ve been here before. I’ve been in big fights before. I know what this is all about and I know what it takes. Me and my team are fully prepared to get my hand raised on Saturday night.”