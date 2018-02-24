Soto stops Oliveira Jr in two

By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

In an exciting main event at super welterweight, Edwin Soto (12-2, 5 KO’s) TKO’d Ray Oliveira, Jr. (8-2, 1 KO) at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. The undercard was quietly building up to a bout which featured two young prospects with forward-coming styles.



Oliveira was hurt in the 1st as Soto connected with a few right hooks. In the 2nd, Soto impressively kept the pressure and backed Oliveira, Jr. into the corner as he put on his earmuffs and took heavy punishment until referee Steve Smoger rightfully stopped the fight.

The card was promoted by Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing and the night was dedicated to the late ‘KO King’ Luis Rosa, Jr. who tragically died in a car accident several weeks ago in Connecticut.

Soto, from New Haven, wore Rosa’s name on his trunks and is trained by Rosa’s father at Boxing in Faith Gym. Prior to the bout, Luis Rosa, Jr. was inducted into the CES Ring of Honor for his contributions to the boxing community in New England.

Anthony Marsella, Jr. (8-0, 4 KO’s) defeated Israel Villela (6-9, 2 KO’s) by unanimous decision in a 6 round bout at super lightweight. Marsella, technically sound, peppered and bloodied his opponent for the entire contest with little need for defense. His footwork and angles frustrate and make opponents miss, while he counters with three punch combinations and scores effectively. Villela’s left brow bled for most of the fight as his corner couldn’t get it under control. All three judges scored it 60-54 for Marsella, who lives and trains in Las Vegas.

‘The Sicilian Nightmare’ Juiseppe Cusumano TKO’d Fred Latham from Pittsburgh in the 1st round of their heavyweight co-feature of the evening. Cusumano stunned Latham with a right hand within the first minute and Latham never recovered as he retreated to the corner. Cusumano took care of business right away with nonstop, right-left combinations to the head and body until referee Steve Smoger waved off the contest. This was Cusumano’s 7th knockout on the 1st round in his career.

In a slow-moving fight at super middleweight, ‘Mr. Providence’ Vladine Biosse (15-8-3, 7 KO’s) lost his homecoming fight by majority decision to Antowyan Aikens (12-4-1, 1 KO) over 6 rounds. Biosse dropped Aikens in the first with a short left to the body as the round ended. However, Biosse couldn’t score enough the rest of the bout and Aikens seemingly earned more rounds from out-working Biosse. It was revealed at the end of the fight that Biosse, a southpaw, tore his left bicep early in the fight. The final scores were 57-56 (Biosse) and 57-56 and 58-55 (Aikens).

Lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (8-0, 4 KO’s) defeated tough Mexican, Victor Rosas (9-8, 3 KO’s) in a six round battle. The fight saw some good action and featured some of Ortiz’ famed hand speed while switching constantly from orthodox to southpaw. Rosas put up a decent fight but couldn’t score enough to win any of the rounds. Ortiz unfortunately missed weight by three pounds but was able to make an agreement to fight Rosas after negotiation. The judges all saw it 60-54 or Ortiz.

‘Bling-Bling’ Michael Valentin (4-0, 1 KO) was dropped by Demetrius Wilson (2-5) in the first round of their four rounder at lightweight. Valentin regrouped between rounds, dropped Wilson in the third, and earned a majority decision for his fourth win this year. At only 18 years old, he’s trained in Providence by Olympian Jason ‘Big Six’ Estrada.

Miguel Ortiz (3-1, 1 KO) impressively dominated a four round welterweight bout against fan favorite, Wilson Mascarenhas in his professional debut. Ortiz rocked Mascarenhas early and often, dropping him to the canvas in the first, and again in the second, but was ruled a slip by Smoger. Mascarenhas connected on a lone punch here and there, but Ortiz never took his foot off the gas and earned a 40-35 victory on all three scorecards.

Colorful Nicky Dequattro (3-0, 1 KO) defeated newcomer Carlos Galindo (0-2) in a four rounder at jr. welterweight. Galindo started slow but gained a bit of confidence as the fight wore on and landed a punch or two in Dequattro’s direction. The final scores were 40-36 (twice), and 39-37.

Ricky DeLosSantos destroyed Efren Nunez in less than three rounds in a featherweight contest. Nunez looked like he was in good shape, but DeLosSantos’ skills were too much for the novice from New Bedford, Mass. Nunez’ corner tried to throw in the towel, but referee Steve Smoger didn’t see it for a few moments and Nunez took a few more unnecessary shots. DeLosSantos, from Providence, improves to 4-0, (1 KO).

Marqus Bates (3-2, 2 KO’s) outpunched Latorie Woodberry (1-6) in a four rounder at welterweight. Bates had Woodberry stunned several times throughout the bout, but was unable to drop his opponent to the canvas. The final scores were 40-36 (twice) and 40-35.