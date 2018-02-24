Gonzalez edges Rodriguez by split decision

Photos: Scott Foster

Flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 KOs) scored a razor-thin ten round split decision over former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-6, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



The bout featured good two-way action. Gonzalez was credited with a knockdown in round three when Rodriguez’ knee touched the canvas. “Meserito” brought a lot of pressure down the stretch but the knockdown made the difference. Scores were 95-94, 96-93 Gonzalez, 95-94 Rodriguez.

Unbeaten featherweight Hairon Socarras moved to (17-0-3, 11 KOs) after a six round unanimous decision over late sub Luis Diaz (3-3). was originally slated to face former world title challenger William Gonzalez, who had problems with his pre-fight medical tests.

2016 Rio Olympians Antonio Vargas (6-0, 3 KOs) and Jeyvier Cintron (3-0, 1 KO) were both victorious, winning six round unanimous decisions. Bantamweight Cintron shout out Edson Noria (2-2, 1 KO), while super bantam Vargas topped Luis Saavedra (7-5, 3 KOs).