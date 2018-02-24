February 24, 2018

Gonzalez edges Rodriguez by split decision

Photos: Scott Foster

Flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 KOs) scored a razor-thin ten round split decision over former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-6, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

The bout featured good two-way action. Gonzalez was credited with a knockdown in round three when Rodriguez’ knee touched the canvas. “Meserito” brought a lot of pressure down the stretch but the knockdown made the difference. Scores were 95-94, 96-93 Gonzalez, 95-94 Rodriguez.

Unbeaten featherweight Hairon Socarras moved to (17-0-3, 11 KOs) after a six round unanimous decision over late sub Luis Diaz (3-3). was originally slated to face former world title challenger William Gonzalez, who had problems with his pre-fight medical tests.

2016 Rio Olympians Antonio Vargas (6-0, 3 KOs) and Jeyvier Cintron (3-0, 1 KO) were both victorious, winning six round unanimous decisions. Bantamweight Cintron shout out Edson Noria (2-2, 1 KO), while super bantam Vargas topped Luis Saavedra (7-5, 3 KOs).

Machimana knocked out in the seventh
Soto stops Oliveira Jr in two
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.