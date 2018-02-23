Delgadillo defends belt in Dallas

By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Stacey Verbeek

In the main event at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas Ernesto Delgadillo (10-0-2, 2 KOs) outworked the tough Oscar Mojica (11-4, 1 KOs) to retain his WBC USA super flyweight title. Delgadillo was defending the belt for the first time after winning it last November in Dallas, while Mojica won the ABO flyweight title at last year’s event.



Delgadillo, a southpaw, came out firing from the opening bell landing his jab and power right hand on the taller Mojica. Mojica, though, stood right in the pocket and landed counter shots on Delgadillo as well. At the end of the 3rd round, both were landing in a wild finish to the end the round.

By the 4th and 5th, Delgadillo appeared in control and had a more diverse arsenal but could not put away Mojica who stood right in front of Delgadillo all night. In the 6th round, Mojica landed heavy blows, but a upper cut by Delgadillo thwarted that attack as again they went toe to toe as the round ended.

The last few rounds were much of the same as Delgadillo was clearly outpunching Mojica who tried desperately to land a fight changing punch but never could change the tide. It was crowd pleasing all the way to the final bell as both fighters went for broke.

Delgadillo, though, was clearly the winner as he defended his WBC USA super flyweight title by the scores of 94-86, 97-93 and 96-94.

The annual event, A Night to Fight” fundraiser, supported the Ring of Hope Boxing Club and was promoted by Dallas’ Maple Ave Boxing Gym owner Arnie Verbeek under his promotional arm, Undercard Promotions.

In attendance was former world champion Jesus Chavez who participated in an exhibition against 3 different fighters prior to the show starting. Also, former UFC champion Guy Mezger was there as well as former Texas Boxing Commissioner Dickie Cole who was also celebrating his 87th birthday.

Super bantamweight Fernando Garcia (8-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated in his hometown of Dallas with a workmanlike performance against Christian Alejandro Silva (5-9-2, 1 KOs). Silva took to the fight to Garcia early on landing some big shots to the body. By the 3rd and 4th round, Garcia started to let his hands go more and land power shots on Silva. The 5th and 6th rounds was much of the same as Silva appeared to tire as Garcia earned the unanimous decision, 59-55 twice, 60-54, although the fight appeared much closer.

Super bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (2-0-1, 1 KOs) trained by the legendary Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, came out as the aggressor and landed to the body and head of Shurretta Metcalf (3-3-1, 2 KOs) early on who had Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year in her corner Derrick James and his brother Maurice. Metcalf stayed on the outside most of the fight and countered occasionally landing a few big shots of her own. Both fought to the final bell and the fight was declared a draw, 39-37 for each and 38-38.

In the opening bout in Dallas at the Frontiers of Flight Museum Charles Clark (2-4-1, 1 KOs) used a long jab and showed enough power with a lead right to keep the gritty Isau Duenez (1-8-1) at bay over four rounds. Duenez was unable to get inside of Clark to land any telling blows as Clark earned the unanimous decision. The scores read 39-37 twice and 40-36 for Clark.