Professional boxing returned to the jai-alai fronton in Tijuana on Friday night with the first evening of bouts in the border town after more than three months without activity. In the main event, super middleweight Damian “Samurai” Sosa (15-1, 8 KOs) won by eighth round TKO over previously undefeated Ángel Beltran (9-1, 6 KOs). The bout was an exciting war from beginning to end and was halted due to a cut suffered by Beltran that didn’t seem that bad, but the ring doctor was being very cautious.