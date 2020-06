Masternak wins in exhibition bout By Przemek Garczarczyk Former cruiserweight world title challenger Mateusz Masternak (42-5, 28 KOs) dominated Serhiy Radchenko (7-7, 2 KOs) to take a wide unanimous decision in an eight round exhibition (pro rules/no ranking implications) in Kielce, Poland. Masternak dropped Radchenko in round five with a bodyshot. Sosa stops Beltran in Tijuana Weights from Mexico City

