Tonight, WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) will be fighting Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela (21-13-4, 16 KOs) in a non-title bout. Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (17-0, 16 KOs) will face Dante “Crazy” Jardón (32-6, 23 KOs) and highly regarded prospect David Picasso (14-0, 5 KOs) meets Florentino “Violento” Pérez (14-5-2, 9 KOs).

The event takes place at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City with no spectators in attendance.

With health authorities seeking to limit the number of persons at the event, judges will score remotely off-site. There will be three judges at the TV studio, and three more working from home in the United States. All six scorecards will be official.

The event “Volvemos con Punch” will be aired by Television Azteca in Mexico, ESPN in the USA and ESPN Knockout all through central and South America.