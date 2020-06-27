Looks like he’s done it again. Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has reportedly tested positive (again!!!) for a banned substance and is off Top Rank’s June 9 telecast. He was scheduled to headline against Jerry Forrest in his first fight since November 2018.
“Big Baby” (23-0-1, 20 KOs) was signed to fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the unified heavyweight title last June, but he failed multiple VADA tests and was denied a license by the New York State Athletic Commission. Top Rank took a shot on him with a new long-term deal, but now Miller’s future is uncertain.
Can we just tell that fat idiot to “F” off!
Nice. Once a cheat always a cheat
Quite sad actually.
Heartbreaking! Why is he doing this? How long must a fighter be banned for continuing to fail drug tests?
Pretty sad Miller is a professional fighter and disregards the obedience to the rules. Miller seems to struggle with eating too long at the dinner table and enjoys the social habits in life that fighters do not do to stay in shape. Yet, he cuts corners and takes banned substances to make up for the loss of real gym work. Let’s not forget, Alvarez got slapped on the wrist for such behaviors and that was blown under the rug. Yup, truth hurts…
A real “Big baby”
Genuinely don’t understand this guy. First of all he accuses AJ of juicing. Then he gets caught for a few banned substances which he first denies but then admitted he messed up.
He then tries to get back in with Hearn and when Hearn rightly gives him a wide birth he slates him. And now he is given a chance of redemption this happens?
My only thoughts are that he didn’t think he’s be tested for such a fight?
Apparently, he remains a “Big Baby” in fear of facing his adult responsibilities as a professional athlete.
Some athletes/individuals in this world bow to the potential pressures of success because they fear the concepts of professional responsibility and professional accountability. He does not deserve anymore opportunities in his remaining boxing life.
However, in his life outside the ring, I can only hope he conducts himself as a responsible and accountable human being towards his family, friends and the social fabric – please just stay out of jail and/or prison!!
