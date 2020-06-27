Looks like he’s done it again. Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has reportedly tested positive (again!!!) for a banned substance and is off Top Rank’s June 9 telecast. He was scheduled to headline against Jerry Forrest in his first fight since November 2018.

“Big Baby” (23-0-1, 20 KOs) was signed to fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the unified heavyweight title last June, but he failed multiple VADA tests and was denied a license by the New York State Athletic Commission. Top Rank took a shot on him with a new long-term deal, but now Miller’s future is uncertain.