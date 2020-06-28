

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) scored a one-sided sixth round TKO over Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela (21-14-4, 16 KOs) in a non-title bout on Saturday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City with no spectators in attendance. Berchelt dropped Valenzuela at the end of round one. Valenzuela was game, but the champ pounded on him relentlessly. Berchelt finally finished Valenzuela with a barrage of shots in round six.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) needed just seconds to demolish Dante “Crazy” Jardon (32-7, 23 KOs). A barrage of punches finished Jardon almost immediately.

Junior welterweight David Picasso (14-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Florentino “Violento” Pérez (14-6-2, 9 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-74, 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.

There were six judges scoring the fights tonight.