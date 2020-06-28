Top Rank is not catching any breaks. Four of their first five scheduled main events in July have fallen through for various reasons.
July 2
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)
Herring tested positive for COVID-19
July 7
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (jr welterweight)
Baranchyk suffered an undisclosed injury
July 9
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Jerry Forrest (heavyweight)
Miller failed a drug test
July 16
Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr. (light heavyweight)
Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury