Top Rank battles through fight fallouts Top Rank is not catching any breaks. Four of their first five scheduled main events in July have fallen through for various reasons. July 2

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)

Herring tested positive for COVID-19 July 7

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (jr welterweight)

Baranchyk suffered an undisclosed injury July 9

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Jerry Forrest (heavyweight)

Miller failed a drug test July 16

Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr. (light heavyweight)

Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury Berchelt does his part, waits for Valdez Berchelt batters Valenzuela

