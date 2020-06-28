By Hesiquio Balderas

WBC 130-pound world champion Miguel Berchelt defeated Eleazar Valenzuela by TKO tonight in Mexico City, in a preparation bout. He will be looking at Oscar Valdez’s fight in July and if Oscar wins, there will likely be a fight between the two of them, probably at the end of the year and hoping to have a crowd in the arena.

“Now what follows is the expected fight against Oscar Valdez,” Berchelt said. “Every fan wants to see that fight, and we are ready for that war.

“I felt great, but the altitude Mexico City hit me a little bit. It is not easy to fight in Mexico City, but thank God we got the victory. Eleazar is a tough fighter. He endured everything I threw at him. He gained my respect. My experience as world champion pushed me forward.”