Sorpresa: Sandor Martin derrota a Mikey García en California En una sorpresa impactante, el inédito campeón de peso superligero europeo Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) ganó con una decisión mayoritaria de diez rounds sobre el campeón mundial de cuatro divisiones Mikey García (40-2 30 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el estadio de béisbol al aire libre de Chukchansi Park en Fresno, California. Mikey, que no había peleado durante casi 600 días, se veía lento y nunca se mostro recuperado, mientras que Martin, el perdedor de 25: 1, era simplemente más astuto. Las puntuaciones fueron 95-95, 97-93, 97-93. La pelea se libró en un peso de 145 libras. Hearn incita a Díaz a pelear contra Haney Juárez domina a Valdez en una pelea clásica en Panama

